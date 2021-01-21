Hershey Trust Co. Has $100,000 Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Hershey Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after buying an additional 178,282 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,084.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 154,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 147,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 115,747 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EGRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.31. 2,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,446. The stock has a market cap of $629.48 million, a PE ratio of 137.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.