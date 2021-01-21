Hershey Trust Co. Has $1.23 Million Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Hershey Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 460,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. FinVolution Group comprises about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FINV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 182,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81,986 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

FINV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 14,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.99. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a "d+" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

