Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €0.86 ($1.01) and last traded at €0.86 ($1.01). Approximately 469,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.82 ($0.96).

HDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €0.65 ($0.76) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €0.79 ($0.93).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

