HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.68 ($78.45).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €66.80 ($78.59) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €69.44 ($81.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.58.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.