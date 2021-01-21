Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) and I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Financial Contrast

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for I-Mab and Heat Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 5 0 3.00 Heat Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00

I-Mab presently has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential downside of 37.49%. Heat Biologics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 57.63%. Given I-Mab’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Heat Biologics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares I-Mab and Heat Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab $4.31 million 686.31 -$208.56 million ($28.90) -1.79 Heat Biologics $3.05 million 52.93 -$20.02 million N/A N/A

Heat Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than I-Mab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Heat Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Heat Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and Heat Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A Heat Biologics -527.90% -44.07% -36.38%

Summary

I-Mab beats Heat Biologics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates also include Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat head and neck cancer and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin (TJ107), a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients with lymphopenia; and Plonmarlimab (TJM2), a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis and CAR-T-related therapies. In Addition, it is developing Lemzoparlimab (TJC4), a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Uliledlimab (TJD5), a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 for the treatment of cancers and potentially autoimmune diseases; TJX7, a novel CXCL13 antibody for autoimmune diseases; and TJ-C4GM and TJ-CLDN4B antibodies for treating oncology diseases. I-Mab has a strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company to develop and commercialize Lemzoparlimab. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. It is developing HS-110, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The company's preclinical stage products include HS-130 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PTX-35, a humanized affinity matured monoclonal antibody, which is a functional agonist of human TNFRSF25 signaling; and PTX-45, a human TL1A-Ig fusion protein that acts as an agonist of TNFRSF25 signaling. Heat Biologics, Inc. has collaboration with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

