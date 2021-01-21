Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Barclays raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Heartland Express stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. 298,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,538. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Heartland Express by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 124,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

