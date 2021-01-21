Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Shares of HLAN opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $174.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $2.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.