Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,205,000 after buying an additional 654,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 891,567 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 911,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 541,681 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

