Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 244,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period.

HCSG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. 8,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,386. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $33.03.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

