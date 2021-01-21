Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $118.22

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.22 and last traded at $117.66, with a volume of 451232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,264,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,260,000 after buying an additional 140,067 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,825,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,387,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,858,000 after buying an additional 83,104 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,110,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,599,000 after buying an additional 97,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,013,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,378,000 after buying an additional 100,458 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.