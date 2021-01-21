Head-To-Head Contrast: Megalith Financial Acquisition (NYSE:MFAC) versus Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Megalith Financial Acquisition (NYSE:MFAC) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Megalith Financial Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Megalith Financial Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Megalith Financial Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Megalith Financial Acquisition and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition N/A 4.56% 0.22% Summit Financial Group 22.38% 11.25% 1.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Megalith Financial Acquisition and Summit Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition N/A N/A $2.36 million N/A N/A Summit Financial Group $126.27 million 2.28 $31.87 million $2.53 8.76

Summit Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Megalith Financial Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Megalith Financial Acquisition and Summit Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Megalith Financial Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Megalith Financial Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.14%. Given Megalith Financial Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Megalith Financial Acquisition is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Summary

Summit Financial Group beats Megalith Financial Acquisition on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Company Profile

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on companies in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia. The company's community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 32 banking offices. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

