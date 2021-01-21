Head to Head Comparison: Argan (NYSE:AGX) & Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ)

Argan (NYSE:AGX) and Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Argan has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Goods Solar has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Argan and Real Goods Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argan 0 0 2 0 3.00 Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Argan presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.88%. Given Argan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argan is more favorable than Real Goods Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Argan and Real Goods Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argan 2.07% 2.13% 1.32% Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Argan shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Argan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argan and Real Goods Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argan $239.00 million 2.98 -$42.69 million N/A N/A Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.26 -$42.08 million N/A N/A

Real Goods Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argan.

Summary

Argan beats Real Goods Solar on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments. The Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 15 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and energy plant construction companies. The Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial field, and steel pipe and vessel fabrication services for forest products, power, energy, large fertilizer, EPC, mining, and petrochemical companies in southeast region of the United States. The Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers trenchless directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also provides structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that offers the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, and other commercial customers, as well as federal government facilities comprising cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 5, 2020, Real Goods Solar, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

