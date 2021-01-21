HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of HC2 stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HC2 will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $219,098.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $159,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,947 shares in the company, valued at $695,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 370,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 208,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

