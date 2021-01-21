HC Wainwright Lowers Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $111.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $121.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

BHVN stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at $225,391,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,015,000 after buying an additional 110,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179,306 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 600,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 98,642 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

