Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.27

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $7.70. Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 7,541,238 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

