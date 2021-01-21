Hashgard Market Cap Hits $10.19 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and $110,853.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

