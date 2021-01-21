Hashgard Market Cap Hits $10.19 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and $110,853.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00062095 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00535298 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005871 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00042101 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,282.65 or 0.03928573 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016563 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.
Hashgard Profile
Buying and Selling Hashgard
Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.