Harbor Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 285,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,094,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 7.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $35.24. 22,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

