Harbor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,408 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,322,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.08. 58,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,872,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

