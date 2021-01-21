Harbor Group Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 635 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.53. 44,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,584. The company has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.78 and a 200-day moving average of $356.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

