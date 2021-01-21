Harbor Group Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.83. 24,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,711. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $259.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.