Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

HPGLY traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 244. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

