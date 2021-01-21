Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $69.31 and last traded at $68.85. 1,202,302 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 857,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.42.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HASI. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.