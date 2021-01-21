Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of HASI stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 60,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.