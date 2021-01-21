Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

