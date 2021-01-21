Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.46

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.46 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 15345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 297.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after buying an additional 448,244 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 489,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 251,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after buying an additional 228,803 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,913,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

