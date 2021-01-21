Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Halma has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.