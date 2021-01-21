Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.59. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 342,048 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 108.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 457,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

