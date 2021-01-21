Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,016 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 25,708 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.