HackenAI (HAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00127093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00074135 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00292851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00069763 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.