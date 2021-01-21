H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.34

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.12, with a volume of 1000106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

HEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.26 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) Company Profile (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.