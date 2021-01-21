GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $136.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.61 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,742,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,362,066. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

