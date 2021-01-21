GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. GulfSlope Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 3,703,100 shares.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSPE)

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

