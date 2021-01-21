Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,770 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Guess’ worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Guess’ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE:GES opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. Guess”s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

