Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading Up 26%

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) were up 26% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 53,694,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 55,501,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 480.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

