Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Shares of GH stock opened at $163.34 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 13,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $1,381,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,539,532 shares in the company, valued at $267,031,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $55,968.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,321 shares of company stock valued at $28,640,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

