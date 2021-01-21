Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.51

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and traded as high as $18.30. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 395 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.54% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

