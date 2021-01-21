Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $359.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,400 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $345,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

