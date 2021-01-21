GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 308,732,644 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £2.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.19.

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

