G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Renaissance IPO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,708,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,228,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $543,000.

IPO traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,601. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $70.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00.

