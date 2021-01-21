G&S Capital LLC Takes $674,000 Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,196,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,331,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 417,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 752,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 413,824 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. 29,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,456. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

