G&S Capital LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after acquiring an additional 136,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,070 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,987,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after acquiring an additional 331,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 635,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,734,496. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

