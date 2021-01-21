G&S Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

G&S Capital LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF makes up about 2.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $164.49.

