G&S Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Emerson Point Capital LP increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 40,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $382.39. 9,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,325. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.58 and a 200 day moving average of $394.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.57.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

