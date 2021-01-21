G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 6.45% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

FMHI remained flat at $$54.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $55.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.