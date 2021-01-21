G&S Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $544.56. The company had a trading volume of 182,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,582. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

