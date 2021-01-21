Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX) (ASX:GCI) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX) (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.70.

