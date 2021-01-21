Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.01

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $8.69. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 98,418 shares traded.

TV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 157,896 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 195.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

