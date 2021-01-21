Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.01

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $8.69. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 98,418 shares traded.
TV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 157,896 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 195.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
