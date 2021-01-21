Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells $106,650.00 in Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grubhub alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $261,310.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $241,150.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $260,295.00.

GRUB stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.84. 1,108,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,696. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. Analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.