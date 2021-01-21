Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Insider Raphael Rousseau Sells 10,000 Shares

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GRTS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 11,816,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,914,226. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRTS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

