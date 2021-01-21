GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GP shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.38. 468,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,395. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $626.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

